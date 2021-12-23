SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading 5.1% Higher

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.82. 2,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SecureWorks by 41.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

