Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

SRE opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

