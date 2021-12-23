Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after buying an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

