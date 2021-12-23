Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 10,925 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

