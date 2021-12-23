SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $233,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Baxter International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Baxter International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

