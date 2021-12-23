SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 786,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADN. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

