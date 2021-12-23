Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 1,042.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 129,505 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

