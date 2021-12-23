Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 125,297 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,297 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 1.31% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 260,079 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

