Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 136,898 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,898 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNW. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HNW stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.