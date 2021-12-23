Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 700 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The New Germany Fund accounts for about 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period.

NYSE GF opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $21.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $4.9188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

