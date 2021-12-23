Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) is NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up 12.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Shaw Communications worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.