Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shopify were worth $124,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,385.63 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,490.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,472.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.