Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSSAF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Shares of SSSAF stock remained flat at $$62.26 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.