Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.01. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

