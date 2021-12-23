Sierra Capital LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

