Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.61. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 79,080 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.83.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 40,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

