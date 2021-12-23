Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

XMVM stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.