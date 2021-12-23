Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,812 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $718.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.