Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $388.05 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.27.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.28.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.