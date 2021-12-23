Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires Shares of 37,474 Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

