Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys Shares of 10,773 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.90. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $109.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

