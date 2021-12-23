Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $6.91 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $220.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

