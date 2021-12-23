Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 198,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 37,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.01. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $83.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

