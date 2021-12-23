Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,376,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,970,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $112.51 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

