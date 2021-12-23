Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

IMCB stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.22 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

