Signaturefd LLC Buys 6,246 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $10,570,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 159,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

Shares of CS stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

