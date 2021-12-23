Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

