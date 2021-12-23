Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 82.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 304,665 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 233,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 309.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

