Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,208,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Air Lease stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

