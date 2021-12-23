Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.6% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 330,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.