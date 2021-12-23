Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,330,000 after buying an additional 165,752 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after buying an additional 1,969,406 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 354,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $212,509.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,296 in the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

