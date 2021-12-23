Skylands Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lovesac makes up about 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

