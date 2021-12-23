Skylands Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of OSI Systems worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State Street Corp increased its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.02 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

