Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Position Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,488,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

