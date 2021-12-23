SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 5.78. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.