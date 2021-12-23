Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SLNO stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

