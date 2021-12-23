Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,151.19

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,151.19 ($15.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,329 ($17.56). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($17.18), with a volume of 30,582 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,151.19. The stock has a market cap of £112.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

