SparksPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,374.95 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $28,374.95 and approximately $23.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,887,781 coins and its circulating supply is 10,654,564 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.