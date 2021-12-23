SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average is $167.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

