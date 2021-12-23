SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 101,851 shares.The stock last traded at $232.84 and had previously closed at $227.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.49.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.