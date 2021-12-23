Squirrel Finance Trading 38.1% Lower Over Last Week (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $474,558.08 and $20,461.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00210348 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,962,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,741 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

