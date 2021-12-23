State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 49,037 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

