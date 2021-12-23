State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

