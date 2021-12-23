State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $613,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.96 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.