State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,209 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $164.92 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.15 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

