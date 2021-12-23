State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 50,814 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,814 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 216,971 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.