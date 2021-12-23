State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,960 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $75.04 on Thursday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

