State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE M opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

