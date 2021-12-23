Stephens Inc. AR Buys 393 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Roku were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Roku stock opened at $226.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 111.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.84. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.23 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

