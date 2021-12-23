Stephens Inc. AR Has $484,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 73,157 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 45,906 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

